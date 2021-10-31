Memphis man accused of calling police 176 times in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police said a man was taken into custody Friday after he was accused of calling police 176 times in one day.

According to police, officers were told that Bert Hicks, 40, called police 176 times. The calls accounted for 16% of 911 calls made on Friday.

Police said they located Hicks at Roxie Grocery in uptown Memphis. Hicks told them that he didn’t call police and didn’t need any assistance. When police tried to arrest him for misuse of 911, Hicks started resisting. Eventually, he was taken into custody without injury.

Hicks has been charged with 20 counts of misuse of 911 and one count of resisting arrest.