Memphis high school takes down artwork of President Trump after threatening phone call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) — A controversial painting at a Memphis high school of President Trump is no longer hanging after the school system said they received a “threatening phone call.”

The student artwork at Southwind High School shows tape muzzling the mouth of the president and the Statue of Liberty with her hands over her face.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said authorities are investigating a threatening call to the school’s principal.

The school system issued a statement, saying “This decision was made in the interest of safety, which is always our top priority.”