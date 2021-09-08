Memorial service for Knoxville soldier killed in Afghanistan set for Sep. 11 at former high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss has released information for a planned public memorial service on Sep. 11 at Gibbs High School football stadium.

According to the family, and the Mynatt Funeral Home (who’s handling arrangements for the family), a public memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. at the Gibbs High School football stadium (2628 Tazewell Pike).

Before the service, the funeral home will be transporting Knauss from their Halls Chapel to Gibbs High School. This will be a private arrival and the procession will consist of only family members of the Knauss family. It will begin at the funeral home and will travel east on Emory Road, across Maynardville Pike, and continue to Tazewell Pike at Harbison’s Crossroads. It will then turn left onto Tazewell Pike and arrive at the high school at around 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to line portions of the procession route but are asked to do so safely and respectfully.

After the service, the public has been invited to pay their respects to Knauss in the school’s gymnasium, where he will be lying in repose. Those choosing to pay their respects during this time will be asked to turn off their cell phones. No photos or video recordings will be allowed inside the gymnasium.

If you are not able to attend the memorial service, beginning Sep. 9, you can pay your respects to Knauss by visiting either the Halls or Fountain City locations of Mynatt Funeral Home to sign guestbooks.

Knauss was awarded the Purple Heart, along with the 12 others killed in the attack in the suicide bomber attack at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul Airport.