Meigs County bus crash victims remembered at football game

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday was the first football game for Meigs County High School since the fatal bus crash that took the lives of two people in their district. They played Wartburg Central High School, but before the game, both sides paused for a brief moment of silence and a prayer.

It was important to administrators at both schools to take a moment to recognize those they lost, and the families that have been impacted.

“This game is tiny and inconsequential compared to what those families are going through and we want them to know that they are in our hearts and our thoughts and our prayers as we play tonight,” Meigs County head coach, Jason Fitzgerald, said.

Not everybody knew the victims personally, but Wartburg Central principal, Aaron Jones says it didn’t matter.

“We’re all in this for kids and any time something happens to a group of students anywhere, it affects everybody. So I’m real happy to see how our community has responded to that,” Jones said.

A portion of the proceeds from gate-entry sales were donated to Meigs County to help families that were impacted by the crash.

