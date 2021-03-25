Medical marijuana bill fails in Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill that would have legalized medical marijuana in Tennessee has failed in the state senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee chose not to move forward with Senate Bill 854 after some lawmakers said they had concerns about its constitutionality.

Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) filed the bill for introduction in February. It moved through multiple committees and was recommended for passage by a Senate Government Operations Committee.

The bill would have introduced the “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act” had it been passed in the senate and house.

Another medical marijuana bill is still active.

If passed, Senate Bill 667 would request the Tennessee Department of Health perform a study on medical marijuana licensing and regulations in neighboring states.