McGhee-Tyson Airport: Arrive 3 hours before flights due to TSA Security delay

Tennessee

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with McGhee-Tyson Airport are warning travelers of long delays at their TSA Security Checkpoint Friday.

The TSAS Security Checkpoint at McGhee-Tyson Airport is down to two lanes Friday due to a recent power outage and an inoperable screening machine. TSA is in the process of fixing the machine.

Officials urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight.

“We apologize about the inconvenience and are working with the TSA to fix the situation as soon as possible.

A release from the airport urges travelers to follow their social media accounts for the latest information.

