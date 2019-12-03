1  of  13
McDonald’s testing new chicken sandwich in Knoxville, Houston

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Source: McDonald’s/ Twitter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville is one of two U.S. cities selected by McDonald’s to test a brand-new chicken sandwich.

McDonald’s announced Monday they are testing a new chicken sandwich in Knoxville and Houston, Texas as they look to keep pace with the growing influence of Chick-fil-a and Popeyes.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told CNBC that the test will run from Monday, Dec. 2 through Jan. 26.

Per CNBC’s report, the sandwich consists of a fried chicken filet on a potato roll with butter and pickles. A deluxe version of the sandwich is available with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

The sandwiches will use a new chicken filet not previously seen at McDonald’s, Business Insider says.

“Houston and Knoxville are getting a sneak peek, everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Business Insider.

