May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognizes May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The Kingsport Police Department on Friday said that many motorcyclists often slow down without the use of brake lights.

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, state laws pertaining to motorcycle safety are as follow:

A safety helmet is required to be worn by motorcyclists

Approved helmets include DOT

The daytime use of headlight is required

The motorcyclist must wear eye protection unless his/her motorcycle is equipped with a windshield

Lane splitting is not legal in Tennessee

All motorcycles and motor-driven cycles operated upon any highway or public road of this state shall be equipped with a rearview mirror and securely attached footrests for the operators and passengers on all motorcycles and motor-driven cycles

Mufflers are required on motorcycles. Cutouts are prohibited

If the motorcycle is transporting a passenger, then it must be equipped with passenger seating and passenger footrest

Tips for motorists include the following:

Check your mirrors and blind spots before switching lanes. Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, they can be difficult to see

The size of a motorcycle can cause other drivers to misjudge the speed and distance away of a motorcycle

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic. This allows motorcyclists to anticipate your movement and find a safe lane position

Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width. Share the road, but not the lane. A motorcyclist needs room to maneuver safely

Allow ample follow distance – three or four seconds – when following a motorcycle. This provides the motorcycle rider more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency

