Maryville College updates 2021 spring semester schedule, removes spring break

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College is delaying the start to its 2021 spring semester by a week and removing spring break as part of a series of changes to its calendar.

The college made the announcement to students Tuesday.

Melanie Tucker, vice president and dean of students, and Dan Klingensmith, vice president and dean of Maryville College, said the changes are an effort to reduce the potential for travel-related spread of COVID-19 following the winter break.

“Maryville College’s COVID-19 Workgroup and Cabinet have been planning for the 2021 spring semester, informed by guidance from regional, state and federal entities, and by ongoing monitoring of the pandemic status within our region,” the memo states. “Because COVID-19 remains a major health crisis in the United States, and around the world, the College remains committed to its current risk mitigation strategies of masking, physical distancing and minimizing on-campus density moving forward through the academic year.”

Move-in for returning and new residential students will begin Jan. 17, and students will use a sign-up process to select their date and time for move-in. Spring classes will begin Thurs., Jan. 21.

Spring break has been removed in an effort to discourage long-distance travel to and from campus.

Maryville College will be closed April 2 for Good Friday, and classes will end April 29. Spring semester exams will be held May 1 and May 3-5.

Baccalaureate and commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held May 8, and May Term is scheduled to begin May 10.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding exhibited by the campus community this semester, and ask that everyone remain committed to complying with our COVID-19 guidelines and policies so that in-person experiences can continue at Maryville College this academic year,” the memo states.

