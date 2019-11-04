Man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man wanted on attempted murder charges in Los Angeles, Calif. has been arrested in Knoxville on Saturday.

22-year-old Markess Coleman was arrested by KPD around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

KPD reporting this past week they learned that the suspect was in Knoxville, and were able to learn that he was in West Knoxville on Gunnison Way.

A search warrant was acquired and on Saturday, KPD executed the warrant finding Coleman, and arresting him without incident.

After searching the residence, officers found three handguns, one assault rifle, and a quarter kilo of white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine and/or fentanyl.

Coleman is awaiting extradition from Los Angeles County in the Knox County Detention Facility.

Markess Coleman (KCSO)

