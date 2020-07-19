Man shot by multiple suspects in East Nashville

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Nashville Saturday night.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Virginia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police learned an 18-year-old man was shot three times in the abdomen by multiple suspects.

Officers said the suspects were believed to have fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries but Metro police said he is expected to survive.

