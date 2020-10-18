Man missing following Norris Lake boating accident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search is underway for a boater who went missing on Norris Lake following an accident late Saturday night, according to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA wildlife officers said that just before 11 p.m., a resident in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake dialed 911 after hearing an explosion that followed with sights of a fire on the lake.

Wildlife officers arrived on scene where a boat that was engulfed in flames had crashed into the shoreline.

Members of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service extinguished the fire; however, the vessel was a total loss, and there was no sign of the occupant.

Rescue crews are searching for the missing 51-year-old man from Norris, Tennessee. Wildlife officers believe the victim was ejected from the vessel before the shoreline collision occurred.

TWRA investigators are also on the scene, and an underwater Remote Operated Vehicle has been deployed.