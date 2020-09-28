Man dies after cardiac event in Great Smoky Mountains Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after experiencing cardiac distress in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials say rangers found 26-year-old Zachary Brown of Portland, Tennessee, at around 2 p.m. Friday along a road near Crib Gap.

The Park Service said Brown was standing beside the road with his family when he experienced a cardiac event.

Rangers attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived.

The Park Service said Brown was taken to a hospital in the foothills of the park near Knoxville and was pronounced dead.

Crib Gap is between Townsend, Tennessee, and the North Carolina border.

