KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver on I-40 in Knoxville died Thursday after a tire detached from another car and crashed through his windshield, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Knoxville Police Department responded to the crash on I-40 West near West Hills. According to KPD, a Nissan SUV was traveling east on I-40 when it reportedly lost a tire that flew over the dividing wall and struck another Nissan SUV driving west on I-40.

KPD said “the tire went through the windshield” and hit the driver, who was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died. No one else was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported from the car that lost the tire.

The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.