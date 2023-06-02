HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of aggravated criminal littering, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA).

Wildlife officers said they received a complaint about illegal trash dumping the morning of March 28. Officers responded to the area of the Vandergriff tract of North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and found bags of trash, tires, a muffler and part of a car frame.

Illegal dumping (Courtesy of TWRA) Illegal dumping (Courtesy of TWRA) Illegal dumping (Courtesy of TWRA)

Investigators said they found enough evidence in the trash that pointed towards a local business. As officers questioned Jayson Hood, the 23-year-old confessed to dumping the materials.

TWRA said in court on May 25th he refused to clean up the trash. He was fined $250 in restitution costs, given five days of community service, and fined court costs fees.