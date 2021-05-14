Man charged with providing handgun to deceased Austin-East student prior to shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has arrested a man for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student killed in a shooting at a Knoxville high school last month.

Kelvon Foster, 21, has been charged with providing a handgun to juveniles. Federal officials also obtained complaints charging him with making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

An arrest warrant states Thompson went to Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn in Knoxville on April 5 and met with Foster. Thompson viewed the handguns for sale and left the pawnshop. Foster then purchased a handgun and met with Thompson later that day. Foster admitted to exchanging the pistol for cash and marijuana.

Knoxville Police responded to Austin-East High School on April 12 as part of a domestic violence investigation. Thompson was carrying the firearm when officers attempted to apprehend him in a school bathroom. Officers fatally shot Thompson during a struggle after they saw the firearm on his person. The gun discharged during the altercation and struck a nearby trash can.

Officer Adam Wilson was shot by Officer Jonathan Clabough, who was the only one to discharge his service weapon, during the struggle.

The misdemeanor charge of providing a handgun to juveniles carries a punishment up to 11 months and 29 days in jail time.

This case will be docketed in General Sessions Court by the Knox County Clerk’s Office. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.