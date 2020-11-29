Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after he tried to run down deputies, sheriff’s office says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing first-degree murder charges for attempting to run down deputies of the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department, officials say.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to a theft complaint in the 4100 block of Hacks Cross Road at the Circle K Gas Station, late Friday night. The store clerk told deputies that a Black man entered the store and stole a case of bottled water.

SCSO said the clerk provided law enforcement with a description of the vehicle and license plate numbers. Two Shelby County Deputies were near the corner of Winchester and Ridgeway when they saw a vehicle matching the description the gas station clerk provided law enforcement.

Deputies approached the vehicle, but the suspect fled for a short time before making a U-turn and attempted to run down the deputies. Deputies then opened fire on the suspect, according to the SCSO.

SCSO said the suspect then made another U-turn and attempted to run over the deputies again, which caused them to run out of the way on foot. The suspect tried to flee, but his vehicle stalled, and law enforcement was able to arrest the suspect.

SCSO arrested Jamil Nelson-Ratliff, 37, involved with the shooting/stolen vehicle incident last night on Winchester at Ridgeway & Kirby. Charges include First Degree Attempted Murder, Evading Arrest, and Theft of Property $10,000-60,000. A deputy sustained non-critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZWyWJKbwV6 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 28, 2020

According to SCSO, deputies arrested Jamil Nelson-Ratliff, 37. The charges include First Degree Attempted Murder, Evading Arrest, and Theft of Property $10,000-60,000. A deputy sustained non-critical injuries, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

One deputy was injured, but is in non-critical condition. It is still unknown why Shelby County Deputies were in Memphis, as a Memphis Police station is in that area.