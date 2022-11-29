KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson County deputies arrested a man after responding to a fire in the Strawberry Plains community that led to the death of a dog.

Deputies responded to a fire on Hodge’s Switch Road just before 2 p.m. Monday where a camper was found in flames that had started to spread to an adjacent mobile home.

Bystanders told investigators that they had overheard a man outside making threats prior to the fire and that he left walking towards Old Andrew Johnson Highway. A social media post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “his statement and evidence on his person led to his arrest,” after he was located.

The post said that there had been an ongoing dispute with the couple who had been staying in the camper and the couple’s dog died inside the camper during the fire.

Corey Allen Wells, 36, was charged with arson and aggravated animal cruelty. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

The mobile home suffered moderate damage to a small portion of the structure.