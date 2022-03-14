NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man has been taken into custody after a shooting at a Waffle House parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike left an 18-year-old dead.

According to Metro police, James Sanders and Brandon Phan, both 18, were part of an attempted marijuana robbery at the Waffle House in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike Saturday afternoon.

Officers say Sanders and Phan arrived at the Waffle House parking lot together and got into a white SUV that was occupied by two men. Police say Phan exited the vehicle and when he reached back inside gunfire erupted.

Metro police say Phan was struck by the gunfire but was able to flee alongside Sanders. Officers say Sanders and Phan were both armed with pistols. After fleeing, police say Phan collapsed nearby and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival.

Sanders tossed the guns he and Phan had been carrying into a dumpster prior to police arrival, according to Metro police both pistols were recovered.

Officers say during an interview, Sanders admitted to police that he and Phan attempted to rob the two men in the white SUV for a pound of marijuana.

Homicide Unit detectives are still pursuing active leads to identify whose gunfire fatally struck 18-year-old Brandon Phan.

Sanders was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, evidence tampering, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession. He is being held in the Metro jail on an $80,000 bond.