Man charged after shooting at bear in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg police say a man is facing charges after he shot at a bear he said was charging at him at a local motel.

53-year-old Gregory Sapp, of Hixson, Tenn, is facing charges of illegal discharge of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Gatlinburg police officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 on Ownby Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday where Sapp told them he fired six shots at a bear that was charging at him.

The bear fled the area and could not be located. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency will continue their investigation into this matter.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

