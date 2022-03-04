LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted out of Loudon County on aggravated kidnapping charges was arrested Friday morning following an AMBER Alert that resulted in the safe location of a 13-year-old girl whom he is suspected of taking, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Smiley. (Photo: TBI)

LCSO says William Tyler Nicholson, 22, is facing kidnapping charges. A 911 call from a citizen led LCSO to the whereabouts of Nicholson and the 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning following the statewide AMBER Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Few details were shared regarding the circumstances leading to the AMBER Alert apart from the girl had last been seen the afternoon of Thursday, March 3 leaving her home with Nicholson. Less than an hour after the AMBER Alert was issued, the two were located and the girl was said to be safe.

LCSO said Friday morning that Nicholson was being transported to the Loudon County Detention Facility and held pending bond.