Man arrested after deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say Sidney Baskerville, 35, shot a man in the area of Trigg and Azalia on Tuesday, October 6. According to court documents, the victim was struck multiple times.

Another person on the scene drove the victim to Regional One Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Court documents say the person who drove the victim to the hospital was not injured, but the vehicle was “riddled with bullet holes.”

This shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Azalia.

Sydney Baskerville, 35, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Murder, Criminal Attempt 1st-degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon. pic.twitter.com/8iiYqyAOTC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 10, 2020

Investigators reportedly found multiple spent shell casings on the street in the 1200 block of Azalia and later developed Baskerville as a suspect in the shooting.

Court documents say a witness identified Baskerville as the shooter on Thursday, October 8. The witness reportedly told police Baskerville was the maintenance man for their apartment complex. The following day, another person was able to identify Baskerville as the shooter.

According to court documents, Baskerville was brought in and gave a recorded statement claiming he was the one who shot and killed the victim.

Baskerville has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.