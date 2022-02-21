MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to set a hospital on fire in Whitehaven, putting nearly 60 people in danger.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Methodist South in Whitehaven around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation began after the MFD declared the cause fire as intentional.

Witnesses told investigators that Devonta Willis got upset inside the emergency department of the hospital and used a lighter to set a mattress on fire. After the room was engulfed in flames, police said Willis opened the valves on the oxygen tanks with the intention of blowing up the entire hospital.

Staff and patients evacuated the hospital before the fire lost control. Officers had to assist with rolling hospital beds out of the building.

When officers tried to detain Willis, they say he was combative and tried to set them on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Willis was charged with 59 counts of aggravated arson, vandalism and resisting official detention.