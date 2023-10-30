KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two classic rock heavyweights will descend on Knoxville next year as part of 36 new tour dates announced on Monday.

American rock greats Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are extending their The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with 36 new tour dates across 2024.

The concert will be held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Friday, March 15, just one week after the tour kicks off in Savannah, Georgia. Rock group Black Stone Cherry will serve as the opening act.

An artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m., and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3. Visit https://www.lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour for more information.

These Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers will join a long list of rock icons that have played at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food Center since the University of Tennessee began alcohol sales at campus venues in 2019.

Journey and Toto played at the arena as part of their 50th Anniversary tour. Paul McCartney and Elton John performed at the venue in 2022. Other major acts including Stevie Nicks, Eagles, KISS, Guns N’Roses, Aerosmith and TOOL have or are also performing at the venue in 2023.