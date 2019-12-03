Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in Knoxville in May 2020

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Rickey Medlocke, Mark Matejka, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The band behind hits like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird” and “Simple Man” will be rocking out in Thompson-Boling Arena on May 1, 2020.

The stop in Knoxville is part of the band’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

According to a release from Live Nation, official credit card presales go live at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6.

On select dates, Eli Young Band and Travis Tritt will join Lynyrd Skynyrd, but that will unfortunately not be the case in Knoxville.

General ticket sales go live at 10:00 a.m. on December 13, 2019.

