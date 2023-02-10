NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital Friday after he says he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.

McNally, 79, posted to his social media overnight Friday stating he had checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center Thursday.

“Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues,” McNally’s post read. “I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible.”

McNally serves as the 50th lieutenant governor of Tennessee and has served as a state senator of the 5th district (Anderson, Loudon and Knox counties) since 1987. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1962 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Memphis State University in 1967 before going on to graduate from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1969. He first ran for state house in 1978.