Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

50. Putnam County

Median household income: $44,259

— 17.0% below state median, 29.6% below national median

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

49. Dyer County

Median household income: $44,185

— 17.1% below state median, 29.7% below national median

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

48. Bledsoe County

Median household income: $44,122

— 17.3% below state median, 29.8% below national median

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

47. Grainger County

Median household income: $44,064

— 17.4% below state median, 29.9% below national median

— #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

46. Hamblen County

Median household income: $43,619

— 18.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median

— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

45. Lawrence County

Median household income: $43,614

— 18.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

44. Hickman County

Median household income: $43,596

— 18.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median

— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

43. Polk County

Median household income: $43,306

— 18.8% below state median, 31.1% below national median

— #2,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

42. Henderson County

Median household income: $43,305

— 18.8% below state median, 31.1% below national median

— #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #725 highest rate among all counties nationwide

41. McMinn County

Median household income: $43,285

— 18.8% below state median, 31.1% below national median

— #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

40. Gibson County

Median household income: $43,171

— 19.0% below state median, 31.3% below national median

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

39. Van Buren County

Median household income: $42,724

— 19.9% below state median, 32.0% below national median

— #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

38. Houston County

Median household income: $42,711

— 19.9% below state median, 32.0% below national median

— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

37. Carroll County

Median household income: $42,637

— 20.0% below state median, 32.2% below national median

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

36. Greene County

Median household income: $42,595

— 20.1% below state median, 32.2% below national median

— #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

35. Monroe County

Median household income: $42,429

— 20.4% below state median, 32.5% below national median

— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

34. Rhea County

Median household income: $42,206

— 20.8% below state median, 32.8% below national median

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

33. Decatur County

Median household income: $42,031

— 21.2% below state median, 33.1% below national median

— #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

32. White County

Median household income: $41,998

— 21.2% below state median, 33.2% below national median

— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

31. Hawkins County

Median household income: $41,924

— 21.4% below state median, 33.3% below national median

— #2,620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

30. Unicoi County

Median household income: $41,890

— 21.4% below state median, 33.3% below national median

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

29. Wayne County

Median household income: $41,427

— 22.3% below state median, 34.1% below national median

— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #453 highest rate among all counties nationwide

28. Morgan County

Median household income: $41,333

— 22.5% below state median, 34.2% below national median

— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

27. Warren County

Median household income: $41,125

— 22.9% below state median, 34.6% below national median

— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

26. Perry County

Median household income: $41,034

— 23.0% below state median, 34.7% below national median

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25. Hardin County

Median household income: $40,682

— 23.7% below state median, 35.3% below national median

— #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

24. Grundy County

Median household income: $40,516

— 24.0% below state median, 35.5% below national median

— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #203 highest rate among all counties nationwide

23. Henry County

Median household income: $40,502

— 24.0% below state median, 35.6% below national median

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

22. Hardeman County

Median household income: $40,304

— 24.4% below state median, 35.9% below national median

— #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

21. Weakley County

Median household income: $39,937

— 25.1% below state median, 36.4% below national median

— #2,812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

20. Lauderdale County

Median household income: $39,896

— 25.2% below state median, 36.5% below national median

— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

19. Campbell County

Median household income: $39,803

— 25.4% below state median, 36.7% below national median

— #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

18. Obion County

Median household income: $39,615

— 25.7% below state median, 37.0% below national median

— #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

17. Pickett County

Median household income: $39,554

— 25.8% below state median, 37.1% below national median

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

16. McNairy County

Median household income: $39,161

— 26.6% below state median, 37.7% below national median

— #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

15. Scott County

Median household income: $38,864

— 27.1% below state median, 38.2% below national median

— #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

14. Carter County

Median household income: $38,092

— 28.6% below state median, 39.4% below national median

— #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

13. Haywood County

Median household income: $37,905

— 28.9% below state median, 39.7% below national median

— #3,069 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

12. Benton County

Median household income: $37,512

— 29.6% below state median, 40.3% below national median

— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

11. Macon County

Median household income: $37,430

— 29.8% below state median, 40.4% below national median

— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

10. Lewis County

Median household income: $37,277

— 30.1% below state median, 40.7% below national median

— #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

9. Overton County

Median household income: $37,197

— 30.2% below state median, 40.8% below national median

— #2,711 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

8. Claiborne County

Median household income: $36,835

— 30.9% below state median, 41.4% below national median

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

7. Cocke County

Median household income: $36,716

— 31.1% below state median, 41.6% below national median

— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #234 highest rate among all counties nationwide

6. Fentress County

Median household income: $36,520

— 31.5% below state median, 41.9% below national median

— #3,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

5. Johnson County

Median household income: $36,004

— 32.5% below state median, 42.7% below national median

— #2,966 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

4. Jackson County

Median household income: $35,207

— 34.0% below state median, 44.0% below national median

— #3,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

3. Lake County

Median household income: $35,191

— 34.0% below state median, 44.0% below national median

— #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #67 highest rate among all counties nationwide

2. Clay County

Median household income: $32,167

— 39.7% below state median, 48.8% below national median

— #3,092 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #163 highest rate among all counties nationwide

1. Hancock County