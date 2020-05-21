Local THP notices increase in speeders, recently cited impaired driver in Greene Co. traveling 124 mph

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL)- More people are on the roadways in Tennessee as businesses start to reopen, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers have noticed an increase in speeders.

Sergeant Nathan Hall with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said they’ve clocked many drivers traveling over 90 mph.

“We’re seeing people a lot in the 90’s right now, I’ve wrote five or six in a row that last week in the 90’s, one of them 110. We had another trooper clock a vehicle in Greene County who was an impared driver that was 124 miles per hour just two weeks ago,” Hall said.

Hall said troopers will be patrolling in full force this upcoming Memorial Day weekend and issuing citations to those speeding.