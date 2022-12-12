NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local judge has thrown his name for a seat in the state’s highest court.

John Rambo, who currently serves as chancellor of Tennessee’s first judicial district, is one of five candidates to apply for the upcoming vacancy created by Sharon Lee. Lee is set to retire in August, leaving the spot open for an appointment by Gov. Bill Lee.

Rambo has occupied his chancellor role since 2013.

Rambo’s future prospects will be determined in a Council for Judicial Appointments meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. Council members will vote to forward three candidates to Gov. Lee’s desk.