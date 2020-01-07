Lizzo, Grand Ole Opry, TOOL to headline Bonnaroo 2020

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bonnaroo 2020’s lineup has been released, and it is star-packed.

Kicking things off on Thursday, June 11 is the Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests.

TOOL will headline Friday’s show, while other big names like Miley Cyrus, BASSNECTAR, The 1975 and Young the Giant also take the stage.

On Saturday, June 13 Grammy-nominated artist Lizzo will headline, making her the first female artist to headline at Bonnaroo.

Saturday will also feature Tenacious D, Flume, Kevin Gates, DaBaby and Seven Lions.

Wrapping up the festival on Sunday will be Tame Impala, and fans can also see Lana Del Rey, VAMPIRE WEEKEND, Leon Bridges, Young Thug and Flogging Molly.

For the full lineup, visit Bonnaroo’s website here.

For ticket information, click here.