Live WWII-era Bazooka round found in Tennessee farm, detonated in remote area

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad detonated a live World War II-era explosive on Tuesday after a man discovered it while cleaning out his parents’ Crossville property.

A WWII-era M6 Bazooka round discovered at a Crossville home Tuesday, June 8. Photo: Crossville Fire Department

Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said a man was cleaning out a barn on his parent’s property on Vaughn Street Tuesday and found a WWII-era M6 Bazooka round.

Crossville Police and Crossville Fire and Rescue first responded to the call. Chief South took a picture and sent it to Knox County Sheriff Office’s bomb squad who responded along with Fort Campbell’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Kentucky and an FBI Knoxville Bomb Technician.

Officials isolated the military-grade round after it was determined to be live.

The explosive was taken to a remote area of Cumberland County and detonated safely.