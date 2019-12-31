List of Tennessee laws going into effect in 2020

School Transportation – As enacted, reduces, from 25 to 23, the age required for a person to receive an initial school bus endorsement if the person is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States armed forces, a member of the national guard or reserves, or a licensed teacher employed by an LEA. -Amends TCA Title 49 and Title 55.

Assessors – As enacted, changes the date, from October 1 of each year to April 15 of each year, by which assessors in counties, other than counties with a metropolitan form of government, must file that year’s property maps with the register of deeds. – Amends TCA Section 67-5-806.

Contractors – As enacted, establishes continuing education requirements for residential contractors. – Amends TCA Title 4, Chapter 5 and Title 62, Chapter 6.

State Employees – As enacted, extends continued health coverage to the surviving spouses and children of park rangers who are killed in the line of duty to the same extent as survivors of other first responders who are killed in the line of duty. – Amends TCA Title 7; Title 8; Title 11 and Title 58.

Insurance, Health, Accident – As enacted, enacts the “Proton Therapy Access Act.” – Amends TCA Title 8; Title 56 and Title 71.

Process, Service of – As enacted, revises provisions governing identifying the person who makes service of process. – Amends TCA Section 16-15-901.

Codes – As enacted, beginning January 1, 2020, requires electrical inspectors employed by a municipality, a county, or this state to be certified by the state fire marshal; establishes a recertification process for such electrical inspectors every three years; requires certain electrical inspectors under contract with the commissioner of commerce and insurance to be certified on and after January 1, 2020. – Amends TCA Title 68.