KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thompson-Boling Arena has announced that American hip-hop and rap star Lil Wayne is coming to Knoxville this November.

Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will come to the newly-renamed Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 on Ticketmaster.

This latest North American tour kicked off in April. After his stop in East Tennessee, the “A Milli” rapper will travel to Texas for more performances.