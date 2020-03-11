Lenoir City mother suspected in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old son

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) UPDATE (March 11, 11:35 a.m.)– Lenoir City Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex early Wednesday.

According to LCPD Chief Don White, Melani Sue Brown, 38, is considered a suspect after police responded to a reported stabbing around 2:40 a.m. at the McGhee Square Apartments on Kelly Lane.

Charges have yet to be filed in the case. Lenoir City investigators are working with 9th Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson’s office. Charges are anticipated in the coming hours.

The child’s grandmother made the report. The initial investigation shows Melani Brown contacted the grandmother and said she was out walking around.

Officials say the grandmother found the child, King Brown, on the floor and began to administer CPR. Emergency Medical Services took over once they arrived at the scene.

While this was happening, Melani Brown allegedly stabbed herself in the neck and chest in an attempt at suicide, a police official said. She has been transported to UT Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The child has been taken to the Knox County Forensics Lab where an autopsy is scheduled.

