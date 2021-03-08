Legislation rolling back some county health officials’ authority approved by Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that would transfer some authority from local health officials to county mayors continues to move forward in the Tennessee General Assembly.

In a 67–26 vote on Monday, the state House passed House Bill 7 by Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville).

The amended bill would limit county boards of health to an advisory role if a public health emergency is declared by the county mayor. In that situation, the county board of health would advise the mayor regarding the adoption and enforcement of any rules or regulations.

The Senate version of the bill is awaiting the approval of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.