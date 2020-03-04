Legislation proposed to label meat raised in state as ‘Tennessee raised’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities lawmaker is pushing for meat raised in Tennessee to be labeled as “Tennessee raised.”

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R – Johnson City) co-sponsored the bill that was approved by the Tennessee Senate Monday. Sen. Frank Niceley (R – Strawberry Plains) also sponsored the bill that aims to help consumers make informed decisions regarding their meat and poultry purchases while helping local farmers market their products, according to a press release.

“This legislation will go a long way toward easing consumers’ minds regarding where the meat they are eating is raised,” said Sen. Crowe in the release. “At the same time, it helps our farmers market and sell ‘Tennessee-raised’ meat.”

The press release detailed that the federal government repealed the Country of Origin Labeling Act and replaced it with labeling meat as a ‘product of the USA.’

Sen. Niceley said in the release that this means the meat may come from any country in the world, but as long as it is repackaged in the U.S. it is allowed to have that label.

“There is a big push among state residents to buy local produce and meats,” Niceley said in the release. “When you buy local meat, the money stays in your community with substantial economic benefits for our farmers.”

“The origin of meat is often questioned,” Sen. Crowe added. “This bill will give consumers in the state confidence that the meat they are purchasing is grown within Tennessee.”

Senate Bill 2049, which received unanimous approval in the state’s Senate, now moves to the Tennessee House of Representatives for consideration.