SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Country music singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform in Sevierville next month.

As part of his “American Spirit Tour,” Greenwood will perform at the Sevierville Convention Center on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $40–$55 and can be purchased online.

Greenwood will perform his signature song “God Bless The USA” and others.