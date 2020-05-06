Lee ‘encouraging’ voucher applications despite court order

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says the state will continue to accept applications for a contentious school voucher program despite a Tennessee judge’s recent order deeming the law unconstitutional.

Lee’s announcement on Tuesday came a day after a judge deemed the voucher law “unconstitutional, unlawful and unenforceable.”

Lee said he is appealing the judge’s decision.

According to the law, eligible Tennessee families would be allowed to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses.

Applications are currently being accepted until Thursday.