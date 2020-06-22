Lawsuit accuses Knoxville police of choking handcuffed man

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple is suing the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers, who were seen on dashcam video putting the man in a chokehold.

John and Kelli Gorghis say the officers violated the rights of John Gorgis last June.

The officers said he resisted arrest after slamming an officer’s hand in his door.

Dashcam video shows him sitting handcuffed in a police car for about 20 minutes before they pulled him out and slammed him to the ground.

One officer was seen putting his arm around Gorghis’ neck as another held his nose.

A police spokesperson declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss