Lawmakers: Tennessee bill would waive TNReady assessments amid school closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lawmakers say a bill before the Tennessee General Assembly would waive certain education requirements, such as the administration of the TNReady assessment, due to schools being closed amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reps. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) and Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough), HB 2818 would ensure that no school districts, employees, or students are negatively impacted by the school closures ordered by Gov. Bill Lee.

Rep. Hill says the bill would waive the following requirements.

2019-20 spring administration of the TNReady and end-of-course assessments. Schools may voluntarily administer these assessments.

Teacher evaluation growth scores based on 2019-20 assessments, including alternative growth scores such as portfolios, unless such growth scores result in a higher overall evaluation score for the teacher.

Student final grades being comprised in part by 2019-20 assessments, unless inclusion of assessment scores results in a higher final student grade.

School and district accountability based on 2019-20, including assignment of priority schools, unless data results in a higher letter grade for the school district.

180 instructional day requirement.

BEP related requirements to ensure that school districts and employees shall continue to receive full state funding despite any lengthy school closures.

The 11th-grade post-secondary readiness assessment for the 2019-20 school year. Schools may volunteer to offer this assessment.

According to Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka), the legislation would also require the state board of education to revise high school graduation requirements to ensure that senior students will not be not adversely affected by the school closures.

Rep. Hill says lawmakers may vote on the bill as soon as Thursday.