Lawmakers send US House map splitting Nashville to Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers have completed rapid passage of a new U.S. House map that splits booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville and its Black voters three ways.

The map now goes to Gov. Bill Lee to sign off on the new congressional lines that are almost certain to spur lawsuits.

Proposed U.S. House districts

The state House passed the plan after the Senate approved it late last week.

Though crafting once-in-a-decade new political districts has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until Jan. 12.

Currently, Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and just two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis.