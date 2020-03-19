Lawmakers pass bill waiving TNReady assessment requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill waiving TNReady and end-of-course assessment requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.

Supporters say HB 2818/SB 2672 ensures that no student, school, or district employee is adversely impacted by school closures resulting from severe weather and the virus outbreak.

Only assessments required in the spring of the 2019-2020 school year are waived.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says her department submitted the necessary waiver to the federal Department of Education related to waiving assessment requirements.

Schwinn issued this statement Thursday evening:

These are challenging times for all of us. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Governor’s Office and legislative leaders to craft this amendment so that no student, educator, or school will be adversely affected due to the loss of instructional time caused by tornadoes and the coronavirus pandemic. The priority must be to enact response measures to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The Department is continuing to work with district leaders as they support their students, teachers, and staff during these closures. Thank you to the General Assembly for quickly addressing this issue and providing clarity to our educators and families. Commissioner Penny Schwinn

School districts may still voluntarily administer assessments, however.