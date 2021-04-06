Lawmakers ask Pres. Biden for ‘expedited approval’ on disaster declaration following Tenn. winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were joined by other Tennessee lawmakers in asking President Joe Biden for faster approval of a disaster declaration.

According to a tweet by Senator Blackburn (R-Tenn.), the letter requests the president expedite the approval of Governor Bill Lee’s disaster declaration following severe winter weather from February 10-19.

The letter recounts how at least 12 Tennesseans died as a result of the weather conditions in Middle and West Tennessee counties.

The letter was signed by both Blackburn and Hagerty, as well as the following members of Congress from Tennessee:

  • Rep. Diana Harshbarger
  • Rep.Tim Burchett
  • Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
  • Rep. Scott DesJarlais
  • Rep. Jim Cooper
  • Rep. John Rose
  • Rep. Mark Green
  • Rep. David Kustoff
  • Rep. Steve Cohen

