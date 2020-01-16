Lawmakers advance bill making ‘The Volunteer State’ the official nickname of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lawmakers in Nashville are considering a bill that would make “The Volunteer State” the official nickname of Tennessee.

Although Tennessee has been referred to as the Volunteer State for quite some time, Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) says it was never made official.

His bill would change that by putting it in state law.

“After researching, speaking with the state historian and confirming with the Library of Congress, it has never been made official but rather just a nickname we received back in the 1800’s but never made official,” Zachary said in an email to News Channel 11. “We are changing that this year!”

The bill was introduced in the state Senate and House this week.

According to the Secretary of State, Tennessee earned the nickname for the number of soldiers it contributed during the War of 1812.