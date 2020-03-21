1  of  4
Law keeping animal abusers from owning pets for period of time goes into effect July 1 in Tennessee

Tennessee

(WJHL) — A new law in Tennessee will keep people charged with animal cruelty from owning a pet for a significant period of time.

Just days after getting approval from the General Assembly, Governor Bill Lee signed SB SB1747 into law Friday. The legislation was spearheaded by Sen. John Lundberg of Bristol.

According to a summary of the legislation, “as introduced, requires a sentencing court to prohibit a defendant convicted of certain offenses against animals from owning any companion animal for at least two years from the date of conviction.”

In specific cases, the judge has the authority to make that ban longer, including up to a lifetime.

As for the second part of the bill, if you are convicted a second time on animal cruelty, you are banned for life from having a pet.

The law goes into effect July 1.

