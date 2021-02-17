Lady Vols return to Knoxville after 3 days in Texas due to severe weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After being stuck in Houston for two extra days, the Lady Vols finally returned to Knoxville Tuesday night.

Bad weather and icy roads kept them in Texas after Sunday’s loss to Texas A&M. Tennessee was scheduled to travel to Mississippi State on Tuesday but inclement weather and travel issues forced the game to be postponed.

The team appeared in good spirits despite the delay. With the team stuck in a room with a stage during the storm, players took the opportunity to see who had the best runway walk.

The Lady Vols return to the court on Thursday when they play host to 2nd-ranked South Carolina.