Kroger pharmacies in Tennessee to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kroger Health announced Wednesday it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering the vaccine in its 115 pharmacies across Tennessee.

Vaccine appointments through Kroger Health will be made in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan. Tennessee is now in phase 1B of its vaccine rollout plan, which includes K-12 teachers and staff. Click here for more information on the phases of the rollout.

The state also announced that pregnant women will be included in Phase 1c.

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320. Individuals requesting appointment must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling took and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”

The Tennessee Department of Health released a new website to register for the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

As of February 23, Kroger has administered over 468,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across 25 states.