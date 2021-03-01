Komen HQ centralizing operations, Susan G. Komen East TN ‘will cease to exist as of March 31’

(WJHL)- Officials with Susan G. Komen East TN announced in a release that the chapter will no longer exist as of March 31 as headquarters begins to centralize operations.

The letter read in part, ” However, it is with a heavy heart, I also write to inform you of the decision by Komen Headquarters to centralize operations, consolidate all of the local affiliates, and refocus its mission to national research, advocacy, and national patient programs provided by the 1-877-GO-KOMEN number.”

Officials with Susan G. Komen East TN said their local chapter will “cease to exist as of March 31, 2021.”

The letter also thanked the community for their support, “It is because of your generous support we are in a position to enable others in our community to continue the fight against breast cancer in East TN.”