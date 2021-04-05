Knoxville’s uniformed police now all have body cameras

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Knoxville’s police force has now equipped all its uniformed officers with body cameras.

They’ve also installed upgraded in-car camera systems.

The department has deployed 297 body cameras and installed 333 in-car systems over the past several months.

Police say the new Axon car cameras offer better video quality and field of view than previous cameras.

The body cameras automatically record when an officer opens the car door, or if they are close to another officer with a body camera activated. Another camera records the back seat when a back door is opened.

All the images upload automatically to a cloud system.