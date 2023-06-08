KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of hiring a hitman to murder the wife of a man that she met on Match.com.

Melody Sasser, 47, has been charged in federal court with allegedly using the internet for a crime crossing state lines.

She was arrested on May 18, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sasser allegedly contacted a dark-web-hosted site, known as the “Online Killers Market,” on Jan. 11, 2023, for the purpose of hiring a hitman to kill the victim, identified as a woman from Alabama.

In a complaint obtained by WATE, the victim stated her husband and Sasser were hiking friends in Knoxville before he moved to Alabama. Sasser allegedly traveled to his residence unannounced in 2022 after he told Sasser that he was engaged.

Federal prosecutors claim Sasser provided photographs and the victim’s location to facilitate the crime. The court documents reference an alleged payment of $10,000 in Bitcoin made to the site administrators for hiring a hitman.

If convicted, Sasser will face a maximum term of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, restitution and a maximum three-year term of supervised release.

The Knoxville and Birmingham offices of the investigative branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with the assistance of the Knoxville Police Department and the Prattville Alabama Police Department, led the investigation.